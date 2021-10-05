Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Declines By 40.0%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDGPY remained flat at $$27.09 during trading on Tuesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $39.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.56.
About Nine Dragons Paper
