Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Declines By 40.0%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDGPY remained flat at $$27.09 during trading on Tuesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $39.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.