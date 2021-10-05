Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Decreases By 23.8%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 360,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,221. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

