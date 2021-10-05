Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Decreases By 23.8%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 360,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,221. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
