Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Increases By 34.4%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLRTF remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. 360,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

