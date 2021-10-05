Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Increases By 34.4%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PLRTF remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. 360,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.45.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
