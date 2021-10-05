Short Interest in Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Drops By 39.1%

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RGBP traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.03. 80,272,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,349,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.03. Regen BioPharma has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.08.

Get Regen BioPharma alerts:

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen Biopharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The company was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in La Mesa, CA.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.