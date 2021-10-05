Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Drops By 21.9%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SBR stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $629.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.83% and a return on equity of 719.28%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

