Short Interest in SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Rises By 51.2%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the August 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 508.0 days.

SalMar ASA stock remained flat at $$69.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $71.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SalMar ASA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.00.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

