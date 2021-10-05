Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Expands By 89.3%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000.

NASDAQ DNAA opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

