Short Interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Grows By 67.5%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the August 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sphere 3D stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.17. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at $2,362,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

