Short Interest in Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Rises By 33.3%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS TAPM remained flat at $$20.00 during trading on Tuesday. 71 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 million, a P/E ratio of 142.87 and a beta of 3.49. Tapinator has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

Get Tapinator alerts:

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.