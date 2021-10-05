Short Interest in Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Expands By 50.0%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telenet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Telenet Group stock remained flat at $$19.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

