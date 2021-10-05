Short Interest in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Decreases By 29.9%

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the August 31st total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $204.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.66.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Princeton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

