Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Expands By 77.8%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFN. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The India Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The India Fund has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

