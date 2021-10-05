Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,593. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 748,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

