Simplex Trading LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1,420.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after buying an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,586,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after buying an additional 65,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,021,000 after buying an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $254.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $189.92 and a 1 year high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

