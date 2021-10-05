Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

SBGI stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.