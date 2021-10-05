Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SKKY remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,821. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The company was founded on August 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

