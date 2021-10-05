Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SKKY remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,821. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
