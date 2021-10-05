SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Holdings Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,344,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,740,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in SLM were worth $278,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLM stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

