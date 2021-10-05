Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.440-$-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.09 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,698. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,450 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,206. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

