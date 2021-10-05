Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,760

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,760 ($22.99) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,880 ($24.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,756 ($22.94).

SN opened at GBX 1,265 ($16.53) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,384.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,458.46. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,294 ($16.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Angie Risley purchased 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68). Also, insider Rick Medlock purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, with a total value of £36,465 ($47,641.76).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

