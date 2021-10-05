Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider John Shipsey Purchases 1,583 Shares

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider John Shipsey bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,441 ($18.83) per share, with a total value of £22,811.03 ($29,802.76).

SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,436.50 ($18.77) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,441.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,531.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 20.18. Smiths Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,309.50 ($17.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

SMIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

