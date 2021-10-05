Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACCYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Accor to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $7.40 on Monday. Accor has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

