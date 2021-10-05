Solstein Capital LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3,292.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,550,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $135.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

