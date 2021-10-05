Solstein Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2,677.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 29,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $173.46 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $315.20 billion, a PE ratio of 284.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average of $179.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.