Solstein Capital LLC Sells 605 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $92.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.24.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.