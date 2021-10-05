Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 74.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $136,552,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 67.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after buying an additional 1,492,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

