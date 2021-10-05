Solstein Capital LLC Trims Stake in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its position in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC owned 0.52% of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $914,000.

Shares of NIB stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $34.07.

