Sora (XOR) Market Cap Hits $99.71 Million

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Sora coin can now be bought for $245.80 or 0.00491875 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sora has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Sora has a total market cap of $99.71 million and $1.47 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora Coin Profile

Sora (XOR) is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 405,648 coins. Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sora’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Buying and Selling Sora

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora using one of the exchanges listed above.

