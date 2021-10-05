Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 64.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,639 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,850 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sotera Health by 27,071.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

