Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 304.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 335.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.