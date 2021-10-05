Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 461,640 shares.The stock last traded at $70.47 and had previously closed at $66.07.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.90.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,156 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,776,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,361,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after buying an additional 278,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $18,330,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

