SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,368,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 4.9% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $24,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 135,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,378. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

