Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. 1,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,744. The company has a market cap of $527.93 million, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.88. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $657.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.36 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 81.24% and a net margin of 0.57%. Analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently 240.54%.

SRLP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

