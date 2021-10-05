Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after buying an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,941,000 after buying an additional 280,345 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,527,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,895,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,894 shares of company stock worth $123,526,768. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $226.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 198.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.78.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

