StakerDAO (STKR) Price Reaches $0.0658 on Top Exchanges

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, StakerDAO has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One StakerDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. StakerDAO has a market cap of $1.20 million and $494.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00109230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00142086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,003.58 or 0.99899033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.67 or 0.06835935 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002773 BTC.

StakerDAO Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

StakerDAO Coin Trading

