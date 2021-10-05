Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STAN. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 592.71 ($7.74).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 428.70 ($5.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £13.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 445.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 470.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 50,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Also, insider José Viñals acquired 11,500 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 121,500 shares of company stock valued at $53,088,000.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

