StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in StarTek were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in StarTek during the 1st quarter valued at $6,166,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 141.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,887 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the first quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 156.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 71,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

SRT stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. StarTek, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $230.51 million, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.42.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $189.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRT shares. TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

