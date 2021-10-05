State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 478,485 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 1,037.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,485 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,154,000 after purchasing an additional 124,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 197,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,095,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,256,000 after purchasing an additional 632,989 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,481,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,480,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,030,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.