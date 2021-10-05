State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $15.86 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.37% of Carnival Co. & worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $7,794,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $1,764,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

