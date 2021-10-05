State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,194 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Splunk were worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $140,185,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 4,771.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 429,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,076,000 after acquiring an additional 420,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $51,732,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $140.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.62. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $259,723.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

