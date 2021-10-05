State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 26,534 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Gartner worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 17,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 568,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after buying an additional 32,342 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 56.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 8,039.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 57.8% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $305.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.