State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 11,671 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $17,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO stock opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.94. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

