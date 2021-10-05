State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 121,109 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,109 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Arrow Electronics worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $114.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.79. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

