State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 499 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $15,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $98.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

