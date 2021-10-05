State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 73,027 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,027 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $16,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Regency Centers by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after buying an additional 356,812 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

