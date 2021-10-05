Stellar Trading 19.5% Higher This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $7.40 billion and $527.27 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061810 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00088172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00127718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00106430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00138563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00015836 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,748 coins and its circulating supply is 23,789,312,733 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars.

