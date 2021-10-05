Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 188 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $435,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.