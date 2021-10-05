Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,551,000 after buying an additional 66,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,630,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 108,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.57.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.