Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 773,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,744,000 after buying an additional 62,629 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,481,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,175,000 after buying an additional 159,718 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $73.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

