Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $194.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

