Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,655 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 111,894 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

NYSE:EXP opened at $135.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.66. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $921,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.